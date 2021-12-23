Brokers Set Expectations for Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.16) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.40). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.46) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

ALDX has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ ALDX opened at $3.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.05. The company has a current ratio of 20.66, a quick ratio of 20.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.66.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALDX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 29.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $172,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $470,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 233.3% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

