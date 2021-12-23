SVB Leerink Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.00) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.20). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.15) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ALDX. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $3.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.05. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 20.66 and a current ratio of 20.66. The company has a market cap of $223.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.66.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALDX. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 457.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 503,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after buying an additional 412,862 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives lifted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 45,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 9,421 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 9,903,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

