Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Richelieu Hardware in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 21st. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed expects that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Richelieu Hardware’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 7th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$373.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$374.20 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. National Bankshares upgraded Richelieu Hardware to a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$48.00 price target (up previously from C$45.00) on shares of Richelieu Hardware in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of TSE RCH opened at C$42.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.25. Richelieu Hardware has a 1 year low of C$32.49 and a 1 year high of C$46.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$43.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$42.98. The firm has a market cap of C$2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42.

In other news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 2,900 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.41, for a total value of C$125,902.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,192,013.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.64%.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

