Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Biogen Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Biogen in a report issued on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $4.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.79. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $19.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $21.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $22.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $22.36 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.84 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BIIB. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $399.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Biogen to $502.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.49.

BIIB stock opened at $234.48 on Thursday. Biogen has a one year low of $221.72 and a one year high of $468.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $254.17 and a 200-day moving average of $305.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,932,503,000 after purchasing an additional 689,662 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,583,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Biogen by 300.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 651,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,534,000 after purchasing an additional 488,764 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Biogen by 105.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000,000 after purchasing an additional 468,973 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Biogen by 113.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,636,000 after purchasing an additional 399,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

