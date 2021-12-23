Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of OTLK stock opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.18. Outlook Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $4.26.

In other news, Director Ghiath M. Sukhtian purchased 16,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Terry Dagnon purchased 25,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $34,777.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 16,095,401 shares of company stock worth $20,130,595 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTLK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 375.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 12,666 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 689.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 41,342 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 63.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 124,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 48,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 428.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 101,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Outlook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, development, manufacture, and commercialization of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO.

