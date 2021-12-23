Brave Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 734.3% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 330,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after acquiring an additional 290,632 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,386,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,970,000 after acquiring an additional 45,700 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 78,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 26,160 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 52,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 142,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power stock opened at $28.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.01. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLUG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plug Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

About Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

