ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Director Jeanne Thoma Buys 1,072 Shares of Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Director Jeanne Thoma acquired 1,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.47 per share, with a total value of $49,815.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $49.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.15. The company has a market capitalization of $627.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.90 and a beta of 1.19. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $60.23.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 17.80% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $52.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5,952.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 390.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,699 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist assumed coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

