Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Acquired by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,425 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 211.1% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCM opened at $21.39 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.37 and a 52 week high of $21.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.48.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.