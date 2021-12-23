Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Insider Jonathan Mark Hopper Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jonathan Mark Hopper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 14,881 shares of Vericel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $596,876.91.

VCEL stock opened at $40.47 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.69. Vericel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $68.94.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Vericel had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $34.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vericel in the second quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 186.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 559.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 1,415.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the second quarter worth $150,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

About Vericel

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

