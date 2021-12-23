FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Vistra Corp. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Vistra in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.99.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.49). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 30.01% and a negative net margin of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VST. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of VST stock opened at $22.33 on Thursday. Vistra has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $24.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently -14.35%.

In related news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $20,935,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Vistra by 162.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 229,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 142,030 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vistra by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,865,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,432 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth $982,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth $1,523,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.