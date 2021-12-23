Piper Sandler Comments on Brinker International, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brinker International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.67. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on EAT. Zacks Investment Research raised Brinker International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Brinker International from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Brinker International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Brinker International from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Brinker International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brinker International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.95.

EAT stock opened at $36.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.64. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $33.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.82.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $859.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.88 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Brinker International by 461.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,347,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,850 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,197,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,644 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,748,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,148,000 after purchasing an additional 914,746 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,204,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Daniel S. Fuller purchased 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.42 per share, for a total transaction of $45,160.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $330,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.