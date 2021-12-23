Clearstead Trust LLC Invests $146,000 in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SYF opened at $45.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.50. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $52.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.41%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SYF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

