Brave Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Brave Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Birinyi Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 14,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,519,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,860,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.5% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 107,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,529,000 after buying an additional 7,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 price objective (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.81.

NYSE:GS opened at $382.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $390.69. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.30 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.19%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.