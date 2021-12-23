Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 138 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 403.8% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000.

Shares of VPL opened at $77.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.91. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $76.25 and a 12 month high of $85.70.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

