First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI) Shares Up 1.4%

Shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI) rose 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.70 and last traded at $31.57. Approximately 291,186 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 446% from the average daily volume of 53,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.14.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.86 and its 200 day moving average is $29.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRI. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 83,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 35,275 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,085,000 after purchasing an additional 104,565 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Sterling Manor Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 153,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,141 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 19,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the S&P United States REIT Index (the Index). The Index measures the securitized United States real estate investment trust (REIT) market and maintains a constituency that reflects the composition of the overall REIT market.

