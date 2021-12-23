Canadian Life Companies Split (TSE:LFE) Trading 4.1% Higher

Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (TSE:LFE)’s stock price traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.89 and last traded at C$3.85. 13,230 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 35,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.70.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$48.00 million and a PE ratio of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.63.

Canadian Life Companies Split Company Profile

Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life insurance sector. It primarily invests in stocks of four publicly traded life insurance companies namely Great-West Lifeco Inc, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, Manulife Financial Corporation, and Sun Life Financial Inc The fund employs fundamental analysis with a focus on such factors as a firm's earning history, relative price-earnings multiple, cash flow, dividend yield, market position, and growth prospects to create its portfolio.

