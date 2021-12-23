Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) Trading 6.7% Higher

Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT)’s stock price traded up 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.30 and last traded at $5.87. 3,333 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 25,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.05.

Get Duos Technologies Group alerts:

Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DUOT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Duos Technologies Group by 5,100.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Duos Technologies Group in the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Duos Technologies Group by 19.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in Duos Technologies Group in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Duos Technologies Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DUOT)

Duos Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Duos Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duos Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.