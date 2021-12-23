zooplus (ETR:ZO1) Shares Up 0.2%

zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €480.00 ($539.33) and last traded at €480.00 ($539.33). 5,395 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 9,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at €479.20 ($538.43).

ZO1 has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €480.00 ($539.33) target price on shares of zooplus in a report on Monday, October 25th. Baader Bank set a €480.00 ($539.33) target price on shares of zooplus in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €480.00 ($539.33) target price on shares of zooplus in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €470.00 ($528.09) target price on shares of zooplus in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, zooplus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €365.33 ($410.49).

Get zooplus alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -635.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €479.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €391.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.71, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for zooplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for zooplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.