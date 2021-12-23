GAM (OTCMKTS:GMHLY) Trading Down 12.5%

GAM Holding AG (OTCMKTS:GMHLY)’s stock price dropped 12.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.34.

About GAM (OTCMKTS:GMHLY)

GAM Holding AG is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to institutions, financial intermediaries and private investors. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, it also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds.

