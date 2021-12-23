Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Welltower by 4.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 506,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,722,000 after purchasing an additional 20,737 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Welltower by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 373,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,767,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth $2,385,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.5% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 17,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $82.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.22. The company has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.77, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.38 and a 1 year high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.62%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WELL. Barclays began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.82.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

