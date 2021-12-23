Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 48.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zscaler alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $295.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Zscaler from $326.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $417.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.19.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 20,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.94, for a total transaction of $6,178,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,419,047.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 128,934 shares of company stock valued at $37,895,009 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $322.01 on Thursday. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $157.03 and a one year high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $322.85 and its 200 day moving average is $272.27. The firm has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The company had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.