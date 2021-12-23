Parallel Advisors LLC Has $100,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 578.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,797,000 after buying an additional 124,565 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,459,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares stock opened at $91.10 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a one year low of $88.26 and a one year high of $94.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.07.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

