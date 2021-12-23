Lundin Energy (OTCMKTS:LUPEY) Trading 3.5% Higher

Shares of Lundin Energy AB (OTCMKTS:LUPEY) traded up 3.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.60 and last traded at $39.60. 5,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 3,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.25.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.88.

Lundin Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LUPEY)

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

