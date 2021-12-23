Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,338,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,890,000 after purchasing an additional 841,676 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 241.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 720,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,750,000 after purchasing an additional 509,445 shares during the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 175.0% in the second quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 743,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,932,000 after purchasing an additional 472,900 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 154.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 673,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,827,000 after acquiring an additional 408,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,675,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,347,000 after acquiring an additional 329,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $237.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $235.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.78. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $197.63 and a 52 week high of $271.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.76.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 18.09%.

In related news, CEO John J. Haley sold 28,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total transaction of $6,693,818.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total transaction of $1,418,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

WLTW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.79.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

