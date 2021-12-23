Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $25.95 Million Holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 812,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,294 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 21.66% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF worth $25,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUSV. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 52.2% in the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,762,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 29.6% in the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 185,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 42,412 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA HUSV opened at $35.13 on Thursday. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a twelve month low of $27.47 and a twelve month high of $35.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.12.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.