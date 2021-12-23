Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,702,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,990 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $31,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 204,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 66,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 425,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 44,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 12,198.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares during the last quarter.

Cambria Tail Risk ETF stock opened at $18.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.12 and its 200 day moving average is $18.55.

