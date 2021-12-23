Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,014,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,517 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.40% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $30,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth $1,653,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 59.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,752 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 309.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 214,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 162,087 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 31.4% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 413,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 98,943 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $14.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.08. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

