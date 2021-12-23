Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP decreased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,392 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 33.4% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 116,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 29,043 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 31.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 18,294 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 38,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 32.5% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 13,345 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,837.5% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 43,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 41,343 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $27.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.10. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $25.98 and a twelve month high of $30.62.

