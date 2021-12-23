Allworth Financial LP Buys 52,949 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 3,779.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,949 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $52.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.38. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $52.48 and a 52 week high of $54.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%.

