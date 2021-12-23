Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 150.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 718.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $38,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $59,000. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.73.

In other news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,379,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $950,207.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRV stock opened at $154.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.01. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.12 and a 12-month high of $163.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.70%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.