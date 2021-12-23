Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Holdings Boosted by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,293,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,140,000 after purchasing an additional 28,132 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 70.9% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 19,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 130,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $178.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.70. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.65 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 28.14%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SWK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.25.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

