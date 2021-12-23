Analysts Anticipate Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Agenus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.04). Agenus posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Agenus will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.62). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $252.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AGEN shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Agenus in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Agenus in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Agenus from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $3.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $901.47 million, a PE ratio of -29.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.99. Agenus has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $6.79.

In other Agenus news, major shareholder Agenus Inc purchased 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $16,800,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agenus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,245,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Agenus by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 188,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 14,009 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Agenus by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 12,668 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Agenus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agenus by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 46,324 shares in the last quarter. 49.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

