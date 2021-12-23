Analysts Expect Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to Announce $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) will report $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Shenandoah Telecommunications reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $62.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.91 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 434.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHEN. Raymond James upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shenandoah Telecommunications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $26.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.54. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $24.44 and a 1 year high of $61.53.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

