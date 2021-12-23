Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Receives $142.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.40.

TRUP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Trupanion from $126.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America cut Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th.

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $129.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.15. Trupanion has a 1-year low of $69.74 and a 1-year high of $158.25.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $181.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.07 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trupanion will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total transaction of $432,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $31,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,372 shares of company stock valued at $5,351,107. Company insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Trupanion during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,435,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Trupanion by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 68,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Trupanion by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,259,000 after purchasing an additional 132,941 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Trupanion by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 456,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,524,000 after acquiring an additional 74,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

