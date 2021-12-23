Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Makes New $4.50 Million Investment in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 39,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,499,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 239.7% during the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 7,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $114.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.18. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

