Brokerages Set Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Target Price at C$14.33

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.33.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FRU. TD Securities increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cormark increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th.

TSE FRU opened at C$11.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$11.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.27. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of C$5.07 and a one year high of C$13.17.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. This is an increase from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.35%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

