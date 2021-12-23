Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $351,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,371,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,843,000 after buying an additional 632,314 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,835,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,108,000 after buying an additional 200,614 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,785,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,599,000 after buying an additional 313,651 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,619,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,606,000 after buying an additional 151,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,079,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,366,000 after buying an additional 94,960 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $88.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.74. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $87.75 and a 1-year high of $92.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

