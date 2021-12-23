Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 8.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 25.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 390,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,741,000 after acquiring an additional 15,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1,612.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WEC opened at $94.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.26. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $99.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.23.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.728 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

In other news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas K. Lane purchased 6,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.47 per share, for a total transaction of $536,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

