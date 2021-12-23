China Resources Power (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $44.03

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.03 and last traded at $44.03, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Resources Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.86.

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Power and Renewable Energy. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power projects, hydro-electric projects, and other clean and renewable energy projects.

