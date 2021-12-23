Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck Sells 2,000 Shares

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total value of $204,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NSIT opened at $102.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.77. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $74.10 and a one year high of $107.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.45.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.30%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 10,533.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 58,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research increased their target price on Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.