Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Director Jack W. Schuler Buys 54,541 Shares

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 54,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $257,978.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $5.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average of $6.40. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $15.60.
Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.
Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile
Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.
