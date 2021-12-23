Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Director Jack W. Schuler Buys 54,541 Shares

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 54,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $257,978.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $5.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average of $6.40. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $15.60.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 415.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 401.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 224,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 179,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

