Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) CFO Russell Greenberg Sells 3,190 Shares

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) CFO Russell Greenberg sold 3,190 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $313,417.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Russell Greenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Russell Greenberg sold 1,208 shares of Inter Parfums stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $115,666.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Russell Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $470,000.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Russell Greenberg sold 602 shares of Inter Parfums stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $56,588.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of Inter Parfums stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $556,992.25.

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $101.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.47. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.11 and a 1-year high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Inter Parfums in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inter Parfums in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Inter Parfums in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Inter Parfums in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 121.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.25.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

