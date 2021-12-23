Analysts Offer Predictions for 41246 (APO.V)’s Q3 2022 Earnings (CVE:APO)

41246 (APO.V) (CVE:APO) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for 41246 (APO.V) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for 41246 (APO.V)’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

41246 (APO.V) (CVE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Apollo is a leading global alternative investment manager with offices in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo had assets under management of approximately $433 billion as of September 30, 2020 in credit, private equity and real assets funds invested across a core group of nine industries where Apollo has considerable knowledge and resources.

