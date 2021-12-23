National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) COO Sells $441,791.95 in Stock

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 7,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total transaction of $441,791.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NFG opened at $63.06 on Thursday. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $39.80 and a twelve month high of $63.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.13. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.69.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $355.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.49 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 45.84%.

NFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,111,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $374,802,000 after buying an additional 677,426 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 151.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,437,000 after buying an additional 89,633 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 593.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 72,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 61,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

