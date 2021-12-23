Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.52

Shares of Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.52 and last traded at $16.52, with a volume of 7012 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.13.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Polymetal International in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polymetal International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Polymetal International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.52 and a 200-day moving average of $20.02.

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

