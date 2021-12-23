Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) Shares Down 5.7%

Backblaze Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) dropped 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 18.37 and last traded at 18.37. Approximately 1,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 898,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at 19.49.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BLZE shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Backblaze in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Backblaze in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Backblaze in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Backblaze in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 28.25.

Get Backblaze alerts:

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported -0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.18 by -0.14. Analysts forecast that Backblaze Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers with solutions to store, use, and protect the data worldwide. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Backblaze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Backblaze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.