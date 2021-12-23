Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Announces $0.06 Dividend

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0644 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of DRETF stock opened at $18.32 on Thursday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$27.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Dividend History for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF)

