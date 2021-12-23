Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Announces $0.06 Dividend

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0644 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of DRETF stock opened at $18.32 on Thursday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.33.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$27.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.