New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 8,185 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,185 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.19% of Sherwin-Williams worth $140,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHW. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.57.

NYSE SHW opened at $338.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.42, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.82. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $218.06 and a 12 month high of $349.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

