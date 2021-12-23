Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,157.43 ($54.93).

CKN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,470 ($59.06) price target on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,132 ($54.59) price objective on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,250 ($56.15) price objective on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,250 ($56.15) price objective on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

CKN stock opened at GBX 3,705 ($48.95) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,836.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,557.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06. The company has a market cap of £1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.96. Clarkson has a twelve month low of GBX 2,390 ($31.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,225 ($55.82).

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

