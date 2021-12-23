New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,906,803 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,549 shares during the period. Intel comprises 0.5% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.22% of Intel worth $474,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1,300.0% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $785,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Intel by 407.5% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $484,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,928,482 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Intel by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,794,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $580,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Intel by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,897,593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214,436 shares in the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel stock opened at $50.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $207.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

